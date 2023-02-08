Chelsea Handler Says Tucker Carlson Dreams of Diverse Judges: ‘Now You Can Blame All Your Problems on Women and Black People’ (Video)

While hosting “The Daily Show,” Chelsea Handler had some choice words for Tucker Carlson on Tuesday night.

Zeroing in on what Carlson has referred to on-air as “race-based hiring,” the comedian figured out exactly why the Fox News figurehead should be a supporter of President Joe Biden’s diverse court appointments: “Now you can blame all of your problems on women and Black people.”

“I wish Tucker Carlson would go back to talking about which M&Ms he’d like to f—,” Handler joked, referring to how the host spent months attacking the brand’s minor “woke” changes.

“What are you even complaining about?” Handler continued. “Having diversity in power is a dream come true for guys like you. Now you can blame all your problems on women and Black people.”

She went on to crudely explain Biden’s decisions, including the fact that despite his appointments, Black women are still severely underrepresented in the U.S. federal courts.

“Maybe if your inbred fingers could work a calculator, you would see that the reason Biden is nominating so many Black women is to make up for men having a 200-year head start,” Handler mocked. “Even after Biden’s appointments, there are only 44 Black women serving as federal judges out of 784. That is not a lot. You need 20 Black women just to make up for Clarence Thomas.”

Handler went on to note that it all raises an even more important question for Carlson: “Why are you always such a whiney little bitch? All you do is complain, complain, complain. And now, I have to spend my time here complaining about you.”

She concluded: “Now I have to spend my time talking about why you’re mad that white men only control almost all of the country.”

Watch the full “Daily Show” segment in the video above.