Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had some complaints to air out about her job this week, including how she hates having to deal with people saying “crazy things” to her that they picked up from the internet. And of course, “The Daily Show” guest host Chelsea Handler couldn’t help but laugh at the irony there.

During her first show of the week, Handler called up a video from Greene — who Handler refers to as “Capitol Storming Barbie” — in which she complains that “becoming a member of Congress has made my life miserable.” According to Greene, the job is too intensive and has “practically turned into year-round,” preventing her from spending time at home with her family and friends to “just be regular people.”

“To quote Kim K. for a second, ‘Get your f—ing ass up and work!'” Handler mocked. “The point is, if you don’t like being in Congress, go work at Foot Locker, bitch.”

That said, Handler argued that those words weren’t even the worst of what the congresswoman was griping about. The “Daily Show” host then pulled up more footage from the same video of Greene, in which she laments, “I have people come up to me and say crazy things to me out of the blue in public places that they believe because they read it on the internet!”

At that, Handler had to take a pause before delivering her next joke — partly to let the audience laugh as they acknowledged the irony of that statement before Handler could even joke about it.

“Well if that’s not the pot calling the kettle QAnon,” Handler sniped. “This woman thought 9/11 was a hoax, that the Clintons killed JFK Jr., and that Jews are in charge of space lasers. But please, don’t come at her with some crazy ideas, she might believe them.”

You can watch the full segment from “The Daily Show” in the video above.