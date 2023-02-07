Kyrsten Sinema’s State of the Union Dress Unites America in Mockery: ‘Skinned Big Bird for Her Outfit’

President Joe Biden’s second State of the Union address emphasized bipartisanship again and again. But while he may or not have achieved it, Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema certainly did when she brought Americans of stripes together to make fun of her outfit.

Now Sinema, the once-Democratic Senator who ostentatiously re-registered as an independent last November, is well known for her attention-seeking vanity, but she may have outdone herself with her State of the Union look: An extremely bright, extremely frilly dress that had people comparing her to everything from Big Bird to a Teletubby.

One user said Siema skinned Big Bird to get her outfit.

I see Kyrsten Sinema skinned Big Bird for her outfit. — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) February 8, 2023

Another one noted Sinema’s classic video game energy.

Kyrsten Sinema looks like the female reboot of Scorpion from Mortal Kombat. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/S4Lkv2t9Ot — Matt Fernandez (@FattMernandez) February 8, 2023

Many asked variations on “Who wore it better,” for example:

Who wore it better:



Kyrsten Sinema or Tweety Bird? pic.twitter.com/XXRdbv8dAs — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) February 8, 2023

And of course, people referenced the whole China Spy Balloon thing.

Is that another spy balloon Kyrsten Sinema's wearing? — Amanda Guinzburg (@Guinz) February 8, 2023

This Twitter user asked, who wore it best, Kyrsten Sinema or LaLa?

One of our favorites:

Kyrsten Sinema seeking attention at the #StateOfTheUnion… pic.twitter.com/Qjc1rlThVg — Lee Midkiff (@LeeMidkiff1) February 8, 2023

Sinema was also caught in 4K while President Biden was speaking on Tuesday night.

Is that Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) on her phone during the State of the Union? 👀 pic.twitter.com/iFlohC4W1P — The Recount (@therecount) February 8, 2023

The camera panned to the senator as she had her phone in hand and swiftly put it away. We’re pretty sure she was posting this tweet at the time.

Read on for more of how people mocked the thumbs-down lady from Arizona.

I'm not sure about Krysten Sinema's outfit. pic.twitter.com/N643I0HAX1 — Ben Greenman (@bengreenman) February 8, 2023

Who wore it better? LaVonda or Kyrsten Sinema? #StateOfTheUnionAddress pic.twitter.com/vJV8Kv3O68 — Del Shores (@DelShores) February 8, 2023

Kyrsten Sinema’s sleeves are giving me pic.twitter.com/uOYe9IUmMa — Samantha Bee (@iamsambee) February 8, 2023

My buddy @moodyfoodiedude found Kyrsten Sinema’s inspiration for her outfit pic.twitter.com/x5elC01y2H — Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) February 8, 2023