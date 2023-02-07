Kyrsten Sinema’s State of the Union Dress Unites America in Mockery: ‘Skinned Big Bird for Her Outfit’

President Joe Biden’s second State of the Union address emphasized bipartisanship again and again. But while he may or not have achieved it, Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema certainly did when she brought Americans of stripes together to make fun of her outfit.
Now Sinema, the once-Democratic Senator who ostentatiously re-registered as an independent last November, is well known for her attention-seeking vanity, but she may have outdone herself with her State of the Union look: An extremely bright, extremely frilly dress that had people comparing her to everything from Big Bird to a Teletubby.
One user said Siema skinned Big Bird to get her outfit.
Another one noted Sinema’s classic video game energy.
Many asked variations on “Who wore it better,” for example:
And of course, people referenced the whole China Spy Balloon thing.
This Twitter user asked, who wore it best, Kyrsten Sinema or LaLa?
One of our favorites:
Sinema was also caught in 4K while President Biden was speaking on Tuesday night.
The camera panned to the senator as she had her phone in hand and swiftly put it away. We’re pretty sure she was posting this tweet at the time.
Read on for more of how people mocked the thumbs-down lady from Arizona.