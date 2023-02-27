As twice-impeached former President Donald Trump continues on his campaign trail in a third attempt at the presidency, “The View” host Alyssa Farah Griffin is pretty sure that he’ll throw the biggest temper tantrum possible if he doesn’t score the 2024 GOP nomination. In fact, she think’s he’ll “burn the entirety” of the party “to the ground.”

During Monday’s episode of “The View,” the women kicked off their Hot Topics with a discussion on the possibility of GOP candidates being forced to sign a loyalty pledge in 2024, stating that they’ll support whoever ends up getting the Republican nomination. According to RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel, the pledge is “kind of a no-brainer.”

“If you’re going to be on the Republican National Committee debate stage, asking voters to support you, you should say I’m going to support the voters and who they choose as the nominee,” McDaniel said during an appearance on CNN on Sunday.

But Farah Griffin is pretty sure that, even if Trump were to sign that pledge, it would mean nothing if he isn’t the chosen candidate.

“If Donald Trump is not the nominee, he will burn the entirety of the GOP to the ground purely out of spite and revenge,” Farah Griffin said. “He’ll probably be successful, which is sad.”

That said, Farah Griffin argued that the fact that McDaniel is even still head of the RNC “underscores Trump’s death grip on the party.”

When pressed on how exactly Trump might burn the party down though, Farah Griffin guessed that “he’ll run third party or he’ll trash whoever our nominee is,” to which moderator Whoopi Goldberg argued that he’s probably going to do the latter part of that statement no matter what.

“You have to know that he’s going to be in his crib, jumping up and down, kicking the walls, do the things — you know, whether he needs the money or not, there’s always somebody who will give him the money,” Whoopi said. “But his desire should not have any, any push on what you decide to do, or what you decide to do, or what any of you decide to do, if you’re Republicans.”

You can watch the full segment from “The View” in the video above.