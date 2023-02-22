‘The View': Sunny Hostin Wonders if McCarthy Gave Jan. 6 Footage to Tucker Carlson as Concession to Become Speaker (Video)

After learning that House speaker Kevin McCarthy turned over 41,000 hours of Capitol surveillance footage from Jan. 6 exclusively to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, “The View” host Sunny Hostin speculated Wednesday that he did so at the behest of one of his congressional coworkers.

During Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” the hosts unanimously agreed that turning the footage over to Carlson was “dangerous,” because it both exposes where exactly cameras are within the Capitol, and because “it allows Tucker Carlson to invent his own narrative about what happened.”

Host Joy Behar argued that, in all likelihood, Carlson and his team are “going to be cherry-picking it in order to, you know, corroborate however they can their absurd conspiracy theories.” That’s when Hostin wondered aloud if McCarthy is allowing this because it was a promise that got him the job in the first place.

“I think — well, I don’t want to guess but, you know, he had to make a lot of concessions to become speaker,” Hostin said. “And so maybe one of the concessions that he had to give Marjorie Taylor Greene, or one of his supporters, was give Tucker Carlson this. We know how powerful Tucker Carlson has become within the Republican Party.”

As the discussion continued, Hostin eventually suggested the same thing again, and wondered why one house committee in particular isn’t getting involved.

“Again, that may be something that he had to give those people that want to carry weapons within the sacred halls of Congress,” Hostin said. “But I will say this: Why doesn’t the House Ethics Committee look at something like that?”

You can watch the full segment from “The View” in the video above.