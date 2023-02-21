‘The View': Sunny Hostin Is ‘Sure’ Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Doesn’t Know’ the Civil War Started Over Slavery (Video)

After Marjorie Taylor Greene once again called for red states to secede from the United States, “The View” host Sunny Hostin is pretty sure the Georgia congresswoman is unaware of how and why the Civil War actually started.

Shortly after the reveal that President Joe Biden secretly traveled to Ukraine on Monday, Greene claimed Biden “chose Ukraine over America” by visiting the wartime nation on a federal holiday. She later tweeted, “We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done.”

Obviously, the idea of a separation of governments within the United States caused many to say she was calling for a Civil War, and discussing the tweet on Tuesday’s episode of “The View,” host Joy Behar initially wondered why the congresswoman would call for this at all, considering the fact that in the 2020 election, President Biden won Georgia, and the state elected two Democrat senators, as well.

“Does she know that she’s living in a quasi-blue state?” Behar wondered.

“It just sounds very uneducated,” Hostin said. “And I think this type of theorizing is really divisive. I’m sure she doesn’t know that the reason the Civil War started was because of slavery, and that it was fought over slavery. I’m sure she doesn’t know that. And so I’m sure a lot of this is coming from a place of ignorance. At least that’s my hope.”

That said, host Alyssa Farah Griffin speculated that this idea wasn’t even coming from Greene at all.

“This is the woman who brought us, like, space lasers and absurd things,” she said. “This actually sounded like a coherent, yet terrible and terrifying thought, this national divorce. I kind of assumed it comes from someone like Steve Bannon or some kind of a far right thought leader who’s pushing this. That scares me more.”

You can watch the full segment from “The View” in the video above.