Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls for Red State Secession (Again), Gets Dragged (Again): ‘Aren’t You Already Getting a Divorce?’

Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Joe Biden’s impeachment – and once again, a red state secession – over his surprise Kyiv visit on Monday.

“We need a national divorce,” Greene tweeted. “We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done.”

Earlier Monday, Greene claimed that Biden “chose Ukraine over America” by visiting the wartime nation on a federal holiday.

“Today on our President’s Day, Joe Biden, the President of the United States chose Ukraine over America, while forcing the American people to pay for Ukraine’s government and war,” Greene tweeted. “I can not express how much Americans hate Joe Biden.”

She went on to express frustration that Ukraine’s President Zelensky “can’t even wear a tie as he greets the President of the United States,” adding, “He gladly takes our money in sweat shirts and t-shirts, but Biden is dressed up. So insulting.”

And unsurprisingly, most of Twitter did not appreciate the MAGA congresswoman’s hot takes with one user making it personal: “Just because you got a divorce doesn’t mean everyone should.”

Of course, a few of her social media followers agreed with Greene, with one even stating that “a good divorce beats a bad marriage any day of the week” and “it’s time for us to go [our] separate ways.”

I have said this for years. A good divorce beats a bad marriage any day of the week. Any major issue or election in this country is almost a 50/50 spilt. It’s time for us to go out separate ways. — Kenny Matney (@kcmatney) February 20, 2023

Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants Red States to secede from the union, I support this, ♥️ and RT if you do too! — Rich from Cali 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@TheRichFromCali) February 20, 2023

It’s a fair point. — David Vance (@DVATW) February 20, 2023

I 100% agree with this. — RibEyeRare (@HobieOne2022) February 20, 2023

Most Twitter users, however, called out the harmful ignorance behind Greene’s call – as well as the dark irony of her posting a “national divorce” tweet on President’s Day.

We are the United States of America, not the separated states. This is lunatic talk. We have better ideas to move the country along and you as a so-called lawmaker should have a better approach about explaining it to non-voters — 🫵🏾 Wayne DuPree  (@WayneDupreeShow) February 20, 2023

Marjorie Taylor Greene is calling for a national divorce. This is all at the feet of irresponsible Republican political games that gave a select few cushy jobs and networks while leaving their communities in a disinformed mindset that confuses them and robs their opportunity. pic.twitter.com/NnKzxTVkWy — Steward Beckham 🇺🇸🇺🇦 🌻 (@iTweetyNerd) February 20, 2023

Just causally calling for the end of the Union on a Monday morning. — Nick Pappas 🌻 (@NickAPappas) February 20, 2023

A lot of users pointed out the weak points in Greene’s argument, as she herself lives Georgia, a state that’s turning increasingly blue.

You live in a blue state, dumb dumb. — Kevin Kane (@KevinKaneNY) February 20, 2023

Don’t forget we voted BLUE in Georgia you dumbass. — Sarah Gleim 🌎 (@sarahgleim) February 20, 2023

If that terrible thing were to happen, to which red state would you move? After your home state has elected three Democratic US Senators in a row and went for Joe Biden in 2020? — Ray Suarez (@RaySuarezNews) February 20, 2023

Some people joked that the congresswoman should just move to Russia.

There's a country with a huge Red Square in the capital. You can move there, they also love to divide democratic countries — Yarema Dukh (@yarko) February 20, 2023

You're welcome to leave and start over elsewhere, a new country just for you. Go, and never look back — jon rosenberg🌿🌮🍫 (@jonrosenberg) February 20, 2023

You are welcome to move to Russia anytime.



You’d love it there.



Plus you could cut out any middle men and get your money direct from Putin. — Zack “Buy My Book…Please” Hunt (@ZaackHunt) February 20, 2023

And others, still, took Greene’s tweet as an invitation to comment on her recent divorce, making the political more personal.

Aren't you already getting a divorce?! 😂😂 — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) February 20, 2023

Just because you got a divorce doesn’t mean everyone should — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) February 20, 2023