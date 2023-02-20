Whoopi Goldberg had some blunt words for presidential candidate Nikki Haley on Monday, after the former governor of South Carolina called for “a new generation of Republican leadership” in her campaign ads. According to the host of “The View,” it’s a little hypocritical, considering Haley’s own age.

In her most recent campaign ads, Haley said “The Washington establishment has failed us over and over and over again. It’s time for a new generation of leadership.” The concept of “a new generation” is one she’s repeated often, making a clear dig at the age of President Joe Biden, and presumably, twice-impeached former President Donald Trump.

But, like we said, Whoopi wasn’t overly moved by Haley’s call for this particular change.

“You’re not a new generation, you’re 51,” Whoopi said. “What are you talking about?

When host Alyssa Farah Griffin argued that, compared to the current line-up in Washington D.C., Haley is a new generation, Whoopi still pushed back.

“She may be younger than most of those people, but her rhetoric is the same,” she added. “She’s saying the same BS and I love the young kid, but you know what? The only way you’re gonna get younger people to run, dude, is if you’re out there talking to people. Don’t sit here and say, ‘We need it to look like us,’ we know that! We know that. But we’re not going to vote for people who don’t have our best interests at heart.”

As the discussion continued, Whoopi argued that Gen Z and millennial candidates are “not doing enough to get themselves elected,” but even if they do, they still will have to defer to older members of Congress and beyond.

“It’s fine if you get a lot of young people put in there, but you’re still gonna have to sit at the feet of older people, because you don’t know as much as you think you do,” she said. “And, you know, relax! Relax. You think you’re gonna live forever, you’re not. Because one day, you’re gonna wake up and you’re gonna be 70 and some young kid is gonna tell you ‘Oh you’re too old!'”

You can watch the full segment from “The View.”