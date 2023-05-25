Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was met by loud and prolonged laughter on the house floor on Wednesday, after she called for “decorum” from the Democrats who were present. That wasn’t exactly surprising to the hosts of “Morning Joe.”

It’s unclear what exactly prompted Greene to scold her colleagues on Wednesday, as video appears to indicate that they were just talking amongst themselves during the session. Still, Greene banged her gavel and tersely said “The members are reminded to abide by decorum of the house.” As she continued hitting the gavel, the laughter only continued.

“I think the Democrats just — that was very natural!” Mika Brzezinski marveled on Thursday morning. “That just came from everywhere.”

The “Morning Joe” host pointed out that Dems’ laughter likely stemmed from the irony of who was calling for decorum, considering Greene herself loudly and repeatedly heckled President Joe Biden during his state of the union address in February.

Brzezinski added that the laughter was almost certainly “not planned” but more “like, are. You. Kidding. Me?”

Jennifer Palmieri, former White House Director of Communications, agreed that the laughter was “very organic,” joking that it was “a rare moment of sincerity on the house floor.”

You can watch the full moment from “Morning Joe” in the video above.