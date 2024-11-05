Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Tucker Carlson for His Alleged Demon Attack: ‘He Got Babadooked’

The ABC host also likened the fired Fox News host to "the story of Son of Sam"

Jimmy Kimmel and Tucker Carlson
Photo Credit: ABC

Jimmy Kimmel took a break from mocking Donald Trump on election eve to focus on one of the most bizarre news stories of the season: Tucker Carlson’s alleged demon attack. The fired Fox News host opened up about the experience in “a very casual confession” for the upcoming documentary, “Christianities?”

“I got attacked when I was asleep with my wife and four dogs in the bed and mauled, physically mauled,” Carlson says in a clip from the movie. When John Heers, founder of the nonprofit First Things Foundation, asks Carlson if the attack was caused by a demon, Carlson says “Yes.”

“He got Babadooked,” Kimmel said on Monday night. “Strangely, the most unbelievable part of the story is that he has a wife.”

After playing a clip of Carlson describing the alleged claw marks on his body, Kimmel added, “Looks like someone finally cracked into that Ketamine Elon sent him for Christmas.”

Between the dogs and the demon, Kimmel said Carlson’s encounter was “basically the story of Son of Sam.” The serial killer, who was active in the 1970s, claimed that he was obeying the orders of demon that had manifested into the form of a black dog. David Berkowitz later admitted this story was a hoax.

Later on in the show, Kimmel claimed to have footage of Carlson talking to his demon before playing footage of one of the commentator’s interviews with Donald Trump. The Trump-demon comparisons didn’t stop there. Kimmel also referred to JD Vance as “Beelzeblub’s running mate.”

The ABC host also mocked Vance for claiming that he “met people who had been killed by criminals brought into this country across that wide-open Southern border.”

“He met dead people, that’s right,” Kimmel said. “Possibly one of those Tucker Carlson bed demons we’ve been hearing about.” Watch the full monologue above.

