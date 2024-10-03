Jimmy Kimmel Offers JD Vance and Trump Advice to Avoid Fact-Checking: ‘Include Some Facts in Your Sentences’ | Video

On Wednesday, Jimmy Kimmel had some simple advice for Donald Trump and JD Vance on how they can get people to stop fact-checking them during debates and interviews: “If you include some facts in your sentences when you speak, there’ll be nothing to check.”

The advice came at the end of a lengthy segment of his monologue that started with a discussion of the VP debate on Tuesday night.

“Unlike the last debate – there was no clear winner,” Kimmel said. “JD Vance managed to present himself as polite, polished, even had some jokes. He. like when he said that Trump ‘peacefully handed over power.’ That was hilarious.”

“He also had the audacity to say that Trump saved Obamacare. Which is so brazenly false, you might as well say Trump was our first black President,” Kimmel continued.

Kimmel dinged Vance’s suggestion to stop school shootings by basically turning schools into prisons, and then noted that “other than the many untruths, it was a – it was a civilized discussion, which was nice.”

“And after the debate, Vance and Walz, they had a nice little chat. Which is how it should be. I mean, can you imagine Donald Trump doing that? Can you imagine him having a friendly exchange with his opponent?” Kimmel wondered. “These guys, they were very friendly. They really seemed to be getting along almost to the point where you felt like, ‘well maybe they should run together.’ That’s how you reach across the aisle.”

Then the ABC host noted that Republicans were pleased with Vance’s showing in the debate, including Trump. “Some believe that this will be what convinces Trump to debate again. But for now, not only is he refusing to go another round with Kamala, he’s decided he’s gonna pull out of an interview with ’60 Minutes.’”

“I guess he learned his lesson with Eric and Don Jr, and he’s pulling out,” Kimmel added. Then he got to the topic of fact-checking.

“Part of the reason he’s pulling out is because ’60 Minutes’ told him, ‘We wanna do live fact checking,’ which would make it harder for him to lie about everything all the time,” Kimmel continued.

“You’d think these guys would be embarrassed to be so against fact-checking. You know, if you include some facts in your sentences when you speak, there’ll be nothing to check. Shouldn’t even be called ‘fact-checking,’ should be called ‘Bulls— patrol.’ Okay?”

Watch the whole monologue below: