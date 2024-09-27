Jimmy Kimmel Suggests Rudy Giuliani Cope With Disbarment by Running for Mayor Again: ‘There Might Be an Opening’ | Video

The ABC host was of course referring to NYC Mayor Eric Adams being indicted

In his monologue on Thursday, Jimmy Kimmel figured out the silver lining for Rudy Giuliani, who has been disbarred. Giuliani, Kimmel suggested, should go back to his political roots.

“The former President’s former lawyer,” Kimmel said, referring to Donald Trump, “Rudy Giuliani, is now officially a former lawyer. He is no longer permitted to practice law in New York or in Washington, D.C.

“Rudy was disbarred today for his role in helping Trump try to overturn the election,” Kimmel continued. (P.S., read more about it here.)
 
“Trump never gets in trouble for any of this stuff. Everyone else does. The good news is, Rudy, who is 80 years old, will now have more time to fart on his family. Hey, maybe it’s time to jump back into the mayor game! There might be an opening soon,” Kimmel added.

Of course what Kimmel was referring to is the saga of New York Mayor Eric Adams, who on Wednesday was indicted on corruption charges, including bribery and campaign finance violations. There are now widespread calls for Adams to step down as Mayor, and though he is for now insisting he won’t, the charges are serious. It’s more likely than not that NYC will have a new mayor soon.

Of course, Kimmel had a couple of jokes about that situation too.

“You know the current Mayor of New York, Eric Adams, was indicted last night on charges of bribery, wire fraud and soliciting illegal contributions from foreign countries. Fellow Democrats are calling on him to resign. Whereas Republicans are urging him to run for Governor of North Carolina,” he joked.

Kimmel also joked about some of Trump’s recent weirdness, the interview Melania Trump gave to Fox News, and rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs’ arrest. You can watch the whole monologue below:

