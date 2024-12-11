J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Inks 2-Year First-Look Deal With Warner Bros. TV

J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot has closed a new first-look film and TV deal with Warner Bros. Television, with the pact expected to be non-exclusive and last for two years, two people familiar with the matter tell TheWrap.

It follows the previous 2019 pact between the two parties, a five-year deal that was more expensive. Projects released under that deal included Prime Video’s “Caped Crusader,” Apple TV+’s “Presumed Innocent,” HBO’s “Charlie Hustle & The Matter of Pete Rose” and “Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tape” and the documentary “Yankees Win.”

Representatives for Bad Robot declined to comment and Warner Bros. Television did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.

The latest agreement comes after overall deal volume and their price tags have dropped following the Hollywood strikes and belt-tightening at the major media giants.

Looking ahead, Bad Robot’s projects include Max’s “Duster” and other shows in the works including “Speed Racer.” On the film side, there are a slew of projects in development, with “Flowervale Street” slated for a release in 2025 and Abrams set to direct his first feature in years which is eyeing a production start in the beginning of 2025.

Abrams, who has been with Warner Bros. TV for 18 years, previously was based at Paramount prior to signing the 2019 deal.