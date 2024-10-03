‘Joan’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?

If you’ve missed having Sophie Turner on your TV each week, your drought is about to end with the premiere of “Joan.”

Premiering on The CW this week, “Joan” tells the story of Joan Hannington, one of Britain’s most notorious diamond thieves in the 1980s. In it, we see exactly how she came to be a thief, and how she avoided getting caught for so long.

Here’s everything you need to know about the series.

When is the premiere?

The series premiere of “Joan” kicks off at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

Is it streaming?

Yes, you can watch “Joan” live on Wednesdays, or the next day on The CW’s website.

When do new episodes come out?

Since this is a proper CW show — well, technically it’s commissioned for ITV1 and ITVX by Head of Drama Polly Hill, and produced in association with All3Media International and The CW — you won’t be able to binge it all at once. New episodes will air weekly on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET. Here is the release schedule so far.

Episode 1: Airs Wednesday, October 2 at 9 p.m. ET

Airs Wednesday, October 2 at 9 p.m. ET Episode 2: Airs Wednesday, October 9 at 9 p.m. ET

Airs Wednesday, October 9 at 9 p.m. ET Episode 3: Airs Wednesday, October 16 at 9 p.m. ET

“Joan” is a six-part series, so assuming it doesn’t get preempted for anything, it’ll wrap up on November 6, 2024.

What is “Joan” about?

“Joan” tells the story of Joan Hannington, one of Britain’s most notorious diamond thieves in the 1980s. Here’s the official synopsis:

The series opens with Joan, a fiery and uncompromising woman in her twenties who is deeply scarred and vulnerable. She is a devoted mother to her six-year-old daughter, Kelly, but is trapped in a disastrous marriage with a violent criminal named Gary. When Gary goes on the run, Joan seizes the opportunity to create a new life for herself and her daughter.

Joan becomes a masterful jewel thief. She embarks on a thrilling, high-stakes journey that challenges her every limit, driven by her desire to care for her daughter and create a secure home for them both. Through her sharp intelligence, charm and talent for impersonation and performance, we follow the twists and turns in Joan’s life, the ups and downs, the heartache and the joy that makes this story so compelling to follow.

Who stars in the series?

“Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner stars as Joan, alongside Frank Dillane (“Fear the Walking Dead”) as Boisie, a London antiques dealer and Joan’s eventual husband. Kirsty J. Curtis (“Match Not Found”) plays Nancy, Joan’s older sister and Gershwyn Eustache Jr. (“I May Destroy You”) plays Albie, an old acquaintance of Boisie who’s made a new life in Spain with his wife Val, played by Laura Aikman (“The Split”).

