Joaquin Phoenix Gay Romance Producer Defends Casting the Straight Star: ‘This Was HIS Project That He Brought to US’

Producer Christine Vachon shared her frustrations following star Joaquin Phoenix dropping out of filming on Todd Haynes’ untitled explicit gay romance film just five days before shooting was set to begin, but defended her production company for casting Phoenix since he’s the one who brought the project to them.

Vachon confirmed the news of Phoenix dropping out in a Facebook post that has since been made private, sharing the original article about what happened from IndieWire and writing, “A version of this did happen. It has been a nightmare. If I haven’t been in touch or returned your call– this is why.”

She followed by defending her production company, Killer Films, for casting Phoenix in the role despite him being a straight actor.

“And PLEASE — if you are tempted to finger wag or admonish us that ‘that’s what you get for casting a straight actor’ –DON’T,” Vachon wrote. “This was HIS project that he brought to US– and Killer’s record on working with LGBTQ actors/crew/directors speaks for itself. (and for those of you who HAVE– know that you are making a terrible situation even worse).”

Among the criticism leveled at the project on social media and in articles following the news is that an LGBTQ+ actor wouldn’t have dropped out at the last minute as Phoenix has. The “Joker” star has been under fire since news broke that he’d dropped out of the project so close to filming being set to commence in Mexico, putting the project happening at all in doubt. He’d developed the untitled detective story alongside writer-director Haynes, telling the story of two men who fall in love and flee to Mexico during the 1930s.

While Phoenix originated the project, there has been speculation from crew members that he may have quit over discomfort with raunchy sex scenes in what was set to be an NC-17 film, even though he’d also reportedly pushed Haynes to go further with the film’s sexuality. Haynes had been clear that he wanted the movie to be as graphic as possible when it comes to showing gay sex on screen.

In what would have been Phoenix’s first gay onscreen role, he was set to play opposite “Top Gun: Maverick” star Danny Ramirez.

Crew members were on hand with sets built waiting for production to begin, but it’s unclear what the project’s future holds. The role could be recast, but Phoenix being the star was a key element of the film’s financial backing and it’s unknown if another star of his level would be willing to step in as a replacement.

Killer Films did not immediately seek a replacement and the crew is now out of work. Losses could exceed seven figures, according to Variety. Phoenix is imminently set to begin his press tour for “Joker: Folie à Deux,” the sequel to the billion-dollar original installment set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival at the end of the month, introducing Lady Gaga as a Harley Quinn figure.