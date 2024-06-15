Joe Alwyn stars in the upcoming “Kinds of Kindness,” director Yorgos Lanthimos’ tale of three movies within one.

However, the actor’s Saturday interview about the upcoming film with The Sunday Times was overshadowed by long-anticipated details of his 2023 breakup from Taylor Swift.

“I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years,” Alwyn said while publicly addressing their split for the first time. “That is a hard thing to navigate.”

He continued, “What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it’s suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in.”

As the former pair learned at the end of their relationship, “You have something very real suddenly thrown into a very unreal space: tabloids, social media, press, where it is then dissected, speculated on, pulled out of shape beyond recognition,” he noted. “There is always going to be a gap between what is known and what is said. I have made my peace with that.”

Alwyn also mentioned that he doesn’t seek to gain anything from finally speaking about the relationship and its aftermath. “As everyone knows, we together — both of us, mutually — decided to keep the more private details of our relationship private. It was never something to commodify and I see no reason to change that now,” he said, despite Swifties’ speculation of his influence in her recent music.

“I feel fortunate to be in a really great place in my life, professionally and personally,” he added. “I feel really good.”

Regarding “Kinds of Kindness,” the actor admitted, “Anyone who can crack a Yorgos film overnight I applaud, and I’m not sure I have a fully articulated answer as to what it’s all about.”

“Even though Yorgos really goes into dark corners in his work, he keeps a light atmosphere on set. It’s the second time I’ve worked with him and with Emily,” Alwyn said, referencing “The Favourite” with Emma Stone. “I love them both and I love working with them, so it felt comfortable.”

“Kinds of Kindness” premieres in theaters June 21 after debuting at Cannes.