If it is true that Taylor Swift broke up with Joe Alwyn, who Swifties thought was “the one,” it would not be wise to tell those devotees, “You Need to Calm Down.”

Entertainment Tonight exclusively reported that the couple has called it quits, citing that their source called it “not dramatic,” explaining that “the relationship had just run its course.” ET’s source also said that this is why Alwyn has not been seen at the Eras tour concerts. People also confirmed the news.

“Please think of the Swifties tonight we’re spiraling,” wrote one heartbroken fan and Twitter user.

Journalist Hunter Harris first reacted to the ET exclusive on Twitter with an image, but she followed it up with another tweet of the Fates from Hercules captioned “snipping that invisible string.”

Harris also posted snapshots of other thoughts she had regarding the news, wondering what else this Easter weekend could have in store.

Another Twitter user questioned Entertainment Tonight, spoofing them with an image of Steven Spielberg’s E.T. and asking “What the f—does he know?”

Twitter user Erin posted a photo of an elderly woman in a cage, writing “I’m not letting my nan out of this cage until taylor and joe are announced to be back together.”

Another user tweeted a photo of former president Obama, current president and then-Vice President Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton in a tense room full of other White House officials, describing the experience of being a Swiftie right now as “trying to figure out a way for this to not be true even tho it’s def true.”

One user gave props to Swift’s publicist Tree Paine for finding a way to get Swift in the news the weekend the Eras tour isn’t happening.

Another user posted the gif of Saorise Ronan getting out of her mother’s moving car at full speed.

Many question how Swift appears to be so happy on tour, and some have even gone as far as to theorize that the couple is doing this so that Swift can get inspiration for more music.

taylor and joe omg…… JOE BIDEN DO SOMETHING pic.twitter.com/Uj8vkABw72 — zachary paltrow (@oprahsnephew) April 8, 2023

the number of people texting me about taylor and joe breaking up right now lol — ilana kaplan (@lanikaps) April 8, 2023

“Taylor and Joe broke up “ pic.twitter.com/gCTh9ZCkTn — Joy (@JoytotheSwift13) April 8, 2023

“Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have broken up, ET reports” the fuck does he know pic.twitter.com/wloHH3afdx — roro 🫧 (@edacIawthorne) April 8, 2023

not letting my grandma out until taylor swift and joe alwyn confirm they’re still together pic.twitter.com/m5SX7R5iXf — fran ARIANA DAY (@SELSREP) April 8, 2023

I need Tree Paine to deliver a State of the Union Address. — erin @ the eras tour next up: 5/12, 5/13, 5/14 (@swiftbunnies) April 8, 2023

Ok but if Taylor and Joe have broken up love is literally fake because how could she have written so many beautiful songs about him and he turns out to not be her person — 𝒻𝑜𝓁𝓀𝓁𝑜𝓇𝑒 | fan account (@cardigan_swift) April 8, 2023

live footage of me explaining the taylor and joe situation to my boyfriend pic.twitter.com/UWLw45rcQD — Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) April 8, 2023

Getting a text at dinner about Taylor and Joe pic.twitter.com/142LvAMJIV — Kat Tenbarge (@kattenbarge) April 8, 2023

tree is rly so smart for doin this on the one weekend the eras tour isn’t happening like queen of keeping blondie in the headlines every week!!! https://t.co/BWn12vIEXP — jenny from the block (@jennyhuynh97) April 8, 2023