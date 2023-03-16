Taylor Swift to Drop Four Unreleased Songs at Midnight Ahead of ‘Eras’ Tour

Taylor Swift will drop four unreleased songs early Friday morning at midnight with her first “Eras” stadium tour concert kicking off later in the day.

The songstress announced the news via Instagram story.

“In celebration of The Eras Tour I’m releasing four previously unreleased songs tonight at midnight,” she said.

The tracks include “Eyes Open (Taylor’s Version),” “Safe & Sound (Ft. Joy Williams and John Paul White) (Taylor’s Version),” “If This Was a Movie (Taylor’s Version)” and “All of the Girls You Loved Before.”

“All of the Girls You Loved Before” was written for Swift’s 2019 “Lover” album. When the track was leaked on TikTok, fans went crazy for it and begged for an official release. Since “Lover” was the first official album Swift recorded after she left Big Machine — through which Scooter Braun sold the rights to her masters — for Republic Records, it is the only song that doesn’t need (Taylor’s Version) on the end of it.

Two of the tracks appeared on the “Hunger Games” soundtrack — 2011’s “Safe & Sound” as well as 2012’s “Eyes Open.” “Safe & Sound” originally featured the Civil Wars, who have since broken up and who Taylor Jenkins Reid cites as inspiration for “Daisy Jones & the Six.” Williams and White seem to have recorded their parts separately.

“If We Were A Movie,” first came out with “Speak Now,” which Swift has yet to re-record or announce, though many fans think it is next on the list.

The “Anti-Hero” singer also shared a post captioned “In my Eras era,” along with behind the scenes details of tour credentials for her dad and snapshots of her parents bejeweling her crystalized “Fearless” guitar.

The songwriter joked about the instrument, offering options for fans to guess whether “A) artisans and finely trained craftsmen, B) a professional musical instrument manufacturer, or C)[her] parents with super glue and a free afternoon” made it. She answered her own question writing, “it’s not not [option] C.”

The Eras Tour begins March 17 in Glendale, Arizona.