Joe Biden Believes He Could Have Won the 2024 Presidential Election, Fox News Calls Him ‘Delusional’ | Video

President Joe Biden reportedly believes he could have won the 2024 Presidential Election against President-elect Donald Trump if he would made different decisions during his time in the Oval Office, including fumbling his June debate. Fox News called Biden’s regretful reflections “delusional.”

“He has some regrets, wishes he had done some things differently now that he’s on the doorstep of walking out of the White House, he’s looking back and saying that he wishes he would have done,” “Fox and Friends” cohost Will Cain said. “The main thing seems to be that he wishes he would have stayed in the race, he thinks he could’ve won with some of the reports that are coming out over the weekend — somewhat delusional that he thinks he could have won. Because, I mean, he did give us all this evidence when he took the stage in that debate against Donald Trump.”

The reports Cain referred to came from The Washington Post over the weekend, in which sources familiar with the discussions reportedly outlined a series of regrets Biden has felt since being pressured to step down from his 2024 Presidential campaign, as well as critiques from his camp, including his “style” of governing.

“The president has been operating on a time horizon measured in decades, while the political cycle is measured in four years,” Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in an interview. And Princeton University presidential historian Julian E. Zelizer said Biden managed the government “through traditional processes and institutions.”

“It didn’t change the picture of where he started, this anger in the electorate toward institutions, this support for a pretty radical conservative vision that Trump embodied. It didn’t do anything to end the very intense polarization that exists in this country,” Zelizer explained to the paper.

Biden’s long-game strategies could reap benefits further along down the line. The paper also pointed out Biden calling himself “stupid” for not signing his name on the pandemic relief checks his administration distributed to Americans in 2021, which his successor Trump did with his relief checks the year before. Per The Post, Biden believes Trump will get the “cool points” over him for helping restore the country’s economy.

In addition, Biden also said he “screwed up” his debate against Trump on June 27, a poor performance that arguably served as Biden’s last chance to turn the tides of growing opinion that he was mentally incapable of leading the country for another four years.

“Joe Biden is sort of an ornery guy in some respects, he’s very proud,” Cain continued. I’m sure he does believe that he could have stayed in the race and not been forced out, and could have won, but delusional, I think, is the right word there. [Vice President] Kamala [Harris] was untalented and a terrible candidate, but she lost less badly than he would’ve, because the American people, 70 million people tuned into that debate, they saw that persona and said, ‘There is no way he can be president for four more years.’ He would have lost badly, I think.”

Another reported reveal from The Post was that Biden privately regretted selecting Merrick Garland as his attorney general, pointing out how slow the Justice Department was with prosecuting Trump versus how fast the department moved to prosecute Biden’s son Hunter.

On July 21, Biden officially dropped out of the 2024 Presidential Race and endorsed his vice president Kamala Harris.

“My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this,” Biden said in his announcement.