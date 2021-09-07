Joe Rogan Suggests He Should Sue CNN for COVID-19 Coverage

Podcast host Joe Rogan wondered Tuesday if he should sue CNN for the network’s coverage of his COVID-19 diagnosis.

“Bro, do I have to sue CNN?” he asked after a “Joe Rogan Experience” guest jokingly called him “old ‘Horse Worm’ Rogan.”

Rogan revealed he had contracted COVID-19 last week and, after publicly saying he’s using unproven home treatments like Ivermectin, medical experts spoke out against him. CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner debunked the host’s methods last Wednesday night, saying Rogan has been using and promoting a “crazy jumble” of unproven remedies.

Rogan — who has repeatedly questioned the necessity and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines — railed against the cable news channel Tuesday, saying, “They’re making s— up. They keep saying I’m taking horse dewormer. I literally got it from a doctor. It’s an American company. They won the Nobel Prize in 2015 for use in human beings and CNN is saying I’m taking horse dewormer. They must know that’s a lie.”

Rogan announced his diagnosis last Wednesday, captioning an Instagram post, “I GOT COVID.” He then added his apologies for having to move an upcoming show on his live tour to October. According to Rogan, it was when he returned home from a show the previous Saturday night that he first started feeling sick.

“I got back from the road Saturday night, feeling very weary, I had a headache, and I just felt, just run down,” Rogan said. “Just to be cautious, I separated from my family, slept in a different part of the house, and throughout the night I got fevers and sweats and I knew what was going on.”

Rogan said he got tested that Sunday morning, confirming that he did catch COVID. In response, Rogan said he “threw the kitchen sink at it,” taking various medications, including Ivermectin.