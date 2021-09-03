Joe Rogan Tests Negative for COVID 2 Days After Revealing Positive Test

Conservative podcaster Joe Rogan has tested negative for COVID-19… two days after revealing he had tested positive for the virus.

The host behind the popular “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast updated his Instagram followers Friday on his condition, sharing a photo of his negative diagnosis and writing, “Tested negative today! Thanks for all the kind wishes!”

The news arrives less than a week after Rogan’s initial announcement that he’d contracted the virus, writing “I GOT COVID” in all caps and adding his apologies for having to move an upcoming show to October.

Rogan said he got tested on Sunday morning. In response, he said he “threw the kitchen sink at it,” taking various medications — including Ivermectin, a medication typically used in the U.S. to treat or prevent parasites in animals like horses.

For unclear reasons people have started using it, either in tablet or topical form, to treat COVID, despite there being no evidence that it helps and having no approval from the FDA.

Caleb Wallace, a Texas man known for organizing a series of prominent protests against pandemic restrictions, passed away last week after attempting to treat the virus with Ivermectin.

Rogan’s controversial comments surrounding the efficacy of the vaccine as well as the severity of COVID-19 itself have been well-documented on his podcast since the pandemic began.

Just over a week ago, he made headlines for lashing out at New York’s vaccination requirements for indoor spaces, promising unvaccinated fans refunds if they weren’t allowed to attend his show.

“I have a problem because I have a show there in Madison Square Garden in October, and I’ve already sold 13,000 tickets,” Rogan said. “And now they say that everybody has to be vaccinated and I want everybody to know that you can get your money back.”

“If someone has an ideological or physiological reason for not getting vaccinated, I don’t want to force them to get vaccinated to see a f–king stupid comedy show,” he added.

It is currently unclear whether Rogan’s new negative diagnosis indicates that his original results were a false positive or if he’s simply recovered from the virus that quickly.