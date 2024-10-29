Joe Rogan Says Kamala Harris Offered One-Hour-Only Interview if He Traveled to Her: ‘Best Way to Do It Is in the Studio’

Joe Rogan says the Kamala Harris campaign offered a one-hour interview, and only if the podcaster traveled to her – but he declined, saying “the best way to do it is in the studio in Austin.”

Rogan his entire operation in 2020 from Los Angeles to Texas, where he has hosted countless prominent figures at the red velvet-lined podcast studio – including last week’s visit from Donald Trump. That interview ran nearly three hours, a fairly standard length for the show.

Trump’s appearance was over 35 million views on YouTube alone Monday when the internet began to notice that it wasn’t showing up in generic YouTube or Google searches. Rogan noted as much when he posted the full video, followed by an explanation as to why Harris hadn’t also stopped by with just a week to go before the election.

“Also, for the record the Harris campaign has not passed on doing the podcast,” Rogan posted Monday on X. “They offered a date for Tuesday, but I would have had to travel to her and they only wanted to do an hour.”

Both the travel demand and the time limit would have broken from Rogan’s long-running format of marathon, freewheeling conversations held exclusively at his Austin facility.

“I strongly feel the best way to do it is in the studio in Austin,” Rogan wrote. “My sincere wish is to just have a nice conversation and get to know her as a human being. I really hope we can make it happen.”