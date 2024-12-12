Joel McHale Returns to Host 52nd Annual Saturn Awards | Exclusive

Joel McHale will host the 52nd Annual Saturn Awards this February. The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films’ annual awards ceremony honors exceptional work in fantasy and science fiction in Hollywood.

This year marks the “Community” actor’s third time hosting the Saturn Awards. Presented at the Hilton Universal City Hotel, the 2025 awards ceremony will be held in memory of “Avatar” producer Jon Landau.

“[McHale’s] clever, edgy humor is consistently delivered with charismatic flair, and his ability to make light of both pop culture and everyday situations enhances the overall experience of the Award Ceremony,” Academy President Robert Holguin and Saturn producers Bradley and Kevin Marcus said in a joint statement. “The Academy warmly welcomes Joel’s ‘threepeat’ as host of our one-of-a-kind show.”

“Dune: Part Two” led this year’s Saturn Awards nominations with 14, including Best Science Fiction Film. Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, among others, earned acting nominations for their work on the film. Another sequel “Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice” earned 13 nominations, including Best Fantasy Film. Disney’s “Deadpool & Wolverine” had 10 nominations.

On the television side, Amazon MGM Studios’ “Fallout” came out on top with five nominations. Amazon MGM had a leading 17 TV noms among the studios, while Disney was second with 11.

The 52nd Annual Saturn Awards will also present the Special Saturn Awards Honorees from past, present, and future winners. These special awards have yet to be announced.

The awards ceremony will stream for free on ElectricNow and The Roku Channel, and the winners will be announced Feb. 2 during the ceremony at the Hilton Universal City.

The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror was founded in 1972 by film historian Doctor Donald A. Reed and is supported by several hundred genre enthusiasts and professionals. The Saturn Awards are the only awards show that have been honoring the best in genre entertainment since 1972.