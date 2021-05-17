Multimillionaire Joel Osteen Mocked for Telling People to ‘Focus on What You Do Have’ (Video)

Joel Osteen is being raked across the coals after his appearance on Monday’s “Today” episode, during which he remarked that in order to live happier lives, people should focus on all the things they have, rather than what they lack. Osteen’s advice came as he promoted his new book, “Peaceful on Purpose.”

When asked by “Today” hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb about how he maintains a peaceful state of mind each day, Osteen stated that it all comes down to starting the day with gratitude.

“I think you need to have some time to just come back to a place of peace where you’re grateful,” Osteen added. “Think about what’s right, not what’s wrong. Focus on what you do have, not what you don’t have.”

Almost immediately, Twitter lit up with users calling out the irony of one of the wealthiest pastors in the country telling average people to simply be happy with what they have. “He owns a mansion, Ferrari, and a jet. He took a $4.4 million federal PPP loan. His net worth is estimated at $100 MILLION,” one person wrote. “Perhaps thou focused too much, Joel.”

Others also pointed out that Osteen’s mega-church was the recipient of COVID relief money via the Paycheck Protection Program loans, which were created with the intent to help small businesses stay on their feet while everything shut down.

