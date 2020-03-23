Joel Osteen’s Online-Only Service Breaks Viewership Record Amid Pandemic, Eclipsing Kanye West Visit

Lakewood Church and Joel Osteen Ministries reached “close to” 4.63 million people online, surpassing the previous week’s audience of 4.51 million online viewers

| March 23, 2020 @ 2:46 PM Last Updated: March 23, 2020 @ 3:01 PM
Joel Osteen

Getty

Joel Osteen keeps attracting parishioners to his megachurch — even when no one is allowed to attend service there in person due to the spreading coronavirus pandemic.

This past weekend, Lakewood Church and Joel Osteen Ministries reached “close to” 4.63 million people online, according to the group’s in-house digital manager. That tally, which is not a final number, marks a new record across social channels for Joel’s giant congregation.

Also Read: Coronavirus Isolation Has Led to 8% Growth in TV Viewers - So Far

A week earlier, Osteen had set what was then a new internal record, reaching 4.51 million people online. That service marked the first that was online-only due to this whole COVID-19 catastrophe.

We’ll save you some math: This past weekend, the Lakewood Church and Joel Osteen Ministries drew 120,000 more viewers than they did over the previous one.

Hell, we’ve all got a few extra reasons to pray right now.

Also Read: 'Indebted' Indebted to Coronavirus Shut-ins: Fran Drescher Sitcom Reaches New High in Ratings

The March 14/15 service pretty easily shattered the church’s previous record of 4.17 million viewers, which came in November 2019 when Kanye West’s traveling Sunday service visited Osteen’s house of worship.

Setting Kanye and the coronavirus aside, online viewing for Osteen’s church had been around 2 million people. It rose a bit from there when Lakewood added Roku last summer and Apple TV earlier this year.

In addition to Osteen’s flourishing online presence, his sermons can be found on these linear television channels. Yeah, he (and God, we suppose) is big business. Osteen’s megachurch is located in the Houston, Texas area.

All the Movies Suspended or Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic (Updating)

  • coronavirus films quiet place no time to die peter rabbit movies Paramount/MGM/Sony
  • No Time To Die Daniel Craig James Bond Photo credit: Universal
  • a quiet place part ii emily blunt Photo credit: Paramount
  • Peter Rabbit 2 The Runaway Photo credit: Sony
  • F9 trailer fast and furious Photo credit: Universal
  • THE LOVEBIRDS Photo credit: Paramount
  • Blue Story Paramount coronavirus Photo credit: Paramount
  • The Artists Wife Bruce Dern Lena Olin Strand Releasing
  • The Truth IFC Films
  • Mulan 2020 Liu Yifei Disney
  • new mutants 20th Century Studios
  • Antlers Searchlight Pictures
  • Billy Eichner Getty Images
  • Halle Bailey Ariel Little Mermaid Getty Images/Disney
  • Shang-Chi Logo Marvel
  • Ben Affleck Matt Damon Ridley Scott Getty Images
  • bradley cooper nightmare alley Getty Images
  • Honey I Shrunk the Kids Rick Moranis Disney
  • Getty Images
  • home alone 20th Century Studios
  • Peter Pan and Wendy Disney
  • Ryan Murphy Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Getty Images
  • tom cruise mission impossible fallout skydive Paramount Pictures
  • Elle Fanning Dakota Fanning Getty Images
  • sarah adina smith Getty Images
  • jurassic world fallen kingdom jurassic park movies ranked Universal Pictures
  • Ice Cube on Hip Hop Squares Getty Images
  • Kevin Hart
  • penelope cruz antonio banderas Getty Images
  • The Batman Robert Pattinson The Dark Knight Batsuit Batcycle Warner Bros.
  • Sylvester Stallone Getty Images
  • Camila Cabello Getty Images
  • Fantastic Beasts The Crimes of Grindelwald Warner Bros.
  • Paul Schrader Photo by Jayne Wexler for TheWrap
  • the matrix 4k hdr dolby vision blu-ray Warner Bros.
  • First Cow A24
  • Deerskin Jean Dujardin Greenwich Entertainment
  • Mark Wahlberg Uncharted Movie Getty Images/Naughty Dog
  • The Climb Sony Pictures Classics
  • Avatar 20th Century Studios
  • Black Widow Scarlett Johansson Marvel
  • The Personal History of David Copperfield Searchlight Pictures
  • The Woman In The Window Amy Adams 20th Century Studios
  • Bull Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • minions the rise of gru super bowl trailer Universal
  • Tape Brainstorm Media
  • The Infiltrators Oscilloscope
  • Working Man Full Moon Films
1 of 49

“No Time to Die,” “A Quiet Place Part II” and “F9” are among the growing number of movies halted as COVID-19 spreads

As coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.

View In Gallery

Related Content

Keep
Reading...

Looks like you’re enjoying reading
Keep reading by creating
a free account or logging in.
Continue