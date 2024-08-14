John Cena Says It Was ‘More Embarrassing’ to Wear Modesty Cloth in Oscars Streaking Bit Than Just Be Nude | Video

Yes, John Cena is still a little traumatized by the streaking bit he participated in at this year’s Oscars. But at this point, it’s mostly because he wished he could’ve had his rear end on full display, rather than wear a modesty cloth.

The actor and wrestler stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Tuesday night in support of his new film “Jackpot!” — which hits Prime Video on Thursday, August 15 — but alas, that didn’t mean a reunion with Kimmel himself. The host is currently taking a summer break, and Jeff Goldblum is guest hosting this week.

And, just before his time with Cena concluded, Goldblum made a point to ask if Cena holds any resentment for the bit, considering he lightly scolded Kimmel on stage for it at the time.

“Jeff it is so good to see you, but I’m gonna stay here until they shut down and I’m peeing all over this man’s desk,” Cena joked.

Goldblum then pulled out a few photos from the bit, including a behind-the-scenes shot that showed Cena wasn’t actually fully naked, but wearing a modesty covering. But, according to Cena, that actually made things worse.

“So not only was it like, ‘Hey you gotta be out there naked in front of everybody,’ but then it’s like ‘Hey, this is a PG show so we can’t show any of your buttcrack. So we’re gonna put some giant pieces of medical tape on your butt!’” he recalled.

“I think this was more embarrassing. I’d rather have those Christmas hams out there than all taped up like that.”

You can watch Jeff Goldblum’s full interview with John Cena in the video above.