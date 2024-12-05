‘The View’: John Fetterman Says a ‘Pardon Is Appropriate’ for Both Trump and Hunter Biden | Video

Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) is not among those who are upset at President Biden for pardoning his son Hunter this week — in fact, the Pennsylvania senator thinks it was “appropriate,” and would be the correct decision in Donald Trump’s New York case as well.

Appearing on “The View” on Thursday morning, Fetterman was asked for his opinion on Hunter Biden being pardoned, with host Joy Behar pointing out that many on both sides of the political aisle are mad at President Biden for it.

“I think it’s undeniable that the case against Hunter Biden was really politically motivated,” Fetterman replied. “But I also think it’s true that the trial in New York for Trump, that was political as well. In both cases, I think a pardon is appropriate.”

.@SenFettermanPA to #TheView: "It's undeniable that the case against Hunter Biden was really politically motivated. But I also think it's true that the trial in New York for Trump, that was political as well… In both cases, I think a pardon is appropriate." pic.twitter.com/2KuCg4N4i3 — The View (@TheView) December 5, 2024

Trump has faced multiple legal troubles, but the case in New York is the one where a jury unanimously found him guilty on 34 felony charges of fraud, for falsifying business records in 2016, which had a clear paper trail.

Fetterman argued that both cases have eroded voters’ trust in the legal system, and added that “we cannot allow these kinds of institutions to be weaponized against our political opponents, and it’s very clear both trials were politically motivated and weaponized then on the other side.”

Trump himself has promised to weaponize the justice system against more of his political opponents once he is sworn in for his second term come January, and his picks for his cabinet have echoed his threats to prosecute those who have spoken out against him.

You can watch the moment from “The View” in the video above.