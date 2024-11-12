John Kimble, Veteran Talent Agent for George Clooney and Matthew Perry, Dies at 79

John Kimble, whose long list of clients included George Clooney, Matthew Perry, Henry Winkler, Jane Curtin and Joan Collins, died Sunday in Dallas. He was 79.

CBS Entertainment chair Nina Tassler broke the news of his passing. She was his assistant at Triad Artists from 1985-90.

Kimble’s long career included stints at Writers & Artists, DHKPR, the William Morris Agency, as well his own firm, Kimble/Parseghian, which he founded with the late Gene Parseghian.

“John loved his family and friends,” his family said in a statement shared with the media. “He had a profound impact on the lives and careers of many throughout his storied career. He was larger than life and will leave a lasting legacy on a business he was instrumental in building.”

He began his agency career at Writers & Artists before founding his own company, John D. Kimble Inc., in 1977. The following year, he and Parseghian merged their companies to form Kimble/Parseghian. Among their early clients were Kevin Bacon, William Hurt, Martin Short, Andrea Martin and Griffin Dunne.

Kimble later moved to California to open a Los Angeles office, eventually joining with agents Arnold Rifkin, Nicole David, a Jeffrey Hunter merged to create DHKPR. IN 1984, DHKPR merged with Adams-Ray-Rosenberg and Regency Artists to create Triad, which was acquired by William Morris in 1991. He became head of the TV talent department at WMA before retiring in 2002.

He later joined luxury staging and interior design firm Meridith Baer Home and opened Kimble-Wallach, an antique and design store in Beverly Hills.

Born in Kingsville, Texas on Aug. 1, 1945, Kimble graduated from the University of Texas in El Paso with a degree in theater, he moved to New York to pursue acting. He was offered a contract at Screen Gems but opted to become a talent agent instead.

Donations in his memory can be made to the Briscoe Animal Rescue Center of Uvalde; P.O. Box 1650; Uvalde, TX 78802.

Deadline first reported the news.