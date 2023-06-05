Peter Meyer, Talent Manager and Former William Morris Agent, Dies at 68

Peter Meyer a prominent talent agent who prior to launching his company was a William Morris agent for over a decade, died Monday following a years-long battle with sarcoma. He was 68.

“After a heroic five-year battle against sarcoma, Meyer found peace surrounded by his family. He will be deeply missed by his wife, Anna Maria, and his three children, Christopher, Sasha, and Chase, as well as by his brothers John & Michael, sister Patty, nephews Zachary, Nathan, and Matthew and the rest of the Meyer and Sistare families. He also will be mourned by his beloved friends and incredibly talented clients with whom he grew very close over the decades,” the family said in a statement, provided to TheWrap by Meyer’s sister, producer Patricia K Meyer.

Born May 11, 1955 in Los Angeles, Meyer came from a family with deep ties to Hollywood and to the city. His father was Stanley Meyer, best known as the executive producer and co-owner of the “Dragnet” franchise. His mother, Doris, meanwhile was a liaison from the San Fernando Valley to City Hall during Mayor Yom Bradley’s time in office.

Meyer attended Yale, where he wrote about MGM and the studio system for his senior thesis. After college, he trained under Stanley A. Kamen at the William Morris Agency, where he worked as a full talent and literary agent for 11 years.

Meyer left William Morris in the early 1990s. Aiming to spend more time with his family, he formed his personal management firm that he ran for 30 years.

As an agent, his clients included Kevin Costner, Tom Hanks, Kathleen Turner, Christopher Walken, Kate Capshaw and Steve Guttenberg as their careers took off, and he also represented stars including William Shatner, David Hasselhoff, Carrie Fisher, James Caan and Sterling Hayden.

As a manager, his clients included Jeffrey Reiner, Michael Sloan, Richard Lindheim, J.T. Allen, Joel Novoa, Deric Washburn, Tony Eldridge, and Roger Frappier.

His family will hold a memorial on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 9:30am at St. Monica’s Catholic Church in Santa Monica, California. It will be open to all who wish to attend.