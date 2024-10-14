John Mulaney, Ego Nwodim and Sam Richardson Board ‘Poker Face’ Season 2

John Mulaney, Ego Nwodim and Sam Richardson have joined the cast of “Poker Face” Season 2.

Mulaney, Nwodim and Richardson will guest star in the second installment of the Peacock mystery series, which is currently in production. Their roles remain under wraps, though its likely they’ll cross paths with Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie as she crosses the country solving murder mysteries in her Plymouth Barracuda.

The three new additions join the previously announced guest stars for Season 2, which include Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul”), Katie Holmes (“Ray Donovan”), Gaby Hoffmann (“Transparent”), Kumail Nanjiani (“Welcome to Chippendales”), Sherry Cola (“Nobody Wants This”), Kevin Corrigan (“Narcos: Mexico”), Ben Marshall (“SNL”), Kathrine Narducci (“Euphoria”), Cynthia Erivo (“Wicked”), B.J. Novak (“The Office”) and Margo Martindale (“Cocaine Bear”).

Mulaney recently debuted a series of Netflix talk show special with “John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A.,” and was recently announced to host a live weekly variety talk show in early 2025 serving as a spiritual continuation of that project.

Nwodim is best known for her time as a cast member in “SNL” and can also be seen in Peacock’s “Mr. Throwback,” while Richardson has been featured in “Ted Lasso,” “The Afterparty” and “Veep.”

“Poker Face” debuted its first season in January 2023, featuring an all-star roster of guest stars, including Adrien Brody, Chloë Sevigny, Hong Chau, Judith Light, S. Epatha Merkerson, Megan Suri, Danielle Macdonald, Lil Rel Howery, Jameela Jamil, Ron Perlman, Ellen Barkin, Tim Meadows, David Castañeda, Stephanie Hsu, Clea DuVall, Rhea Perlman and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Lyonne stars in the series alongside recurring star Benjamin Bratt, who plays Cliff.

Creator Rian Johnson also writes and directs on “Poker Face,” with Tony Tost (“Damnation,” “Americana”) taking over as showrunner for Season 2 after Nora and Lilla Zuckerman, who will remain on as EPs, helmed the inaugural season. Johnson, Tost, Nora and Zuckerman will serve as EPs alongside Lyonne, who EPs under Animal Pictures, as well as Nena Rodrigue and Adam Arkin.

“Poker Face” Season 1 is available to stream on Peacock.