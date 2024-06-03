Donald Trump may now be a convicted felon, but “Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver still thinks he might win the 2024 election.

Like most everyone else, Oliver kicked off his show on Sunday night by touching on Trump’s case, in which the ex-president was found guilty on all 34 counts of criminal fraud, for falsifying business records in relation to a hush money payment made in 2016 to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Oliver didn’t much care about Trump’s reaction; he was more entertained by the actual reading of the verdict by news media.

The HBO host opted for NBC’s coverage, playing a clip of the anchor reading “guilty” for each count, one by one, as a graphic on the side of the screen totaled them up.

“She did that for all 34 different counts, and it is so satisfying to watch, I’d honestly be surprised if someone hadn’t already uploaded it to Pornhub by now,” Oliver joked.

That said, he didn’t want to spend much time on the conviction until Trump’s sentencing happens, which won’t be until July 11. Plus, Oliver doesn’t think it’ll matter much.

“That will be so fun to remember five months from now, when we’re all watching that exact anchor count the 273 electoral votes that Trump’s won, because nothing matters and we live in a broken world,” Oliver deadpanned.

