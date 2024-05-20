John Oliver Roasts Trump’s Latest Nickname Creation – For Corn

Donald Trump is throwing out new nicknames again, but not for people. This time, it’s for corn — yes, the literal crop. But John Oliver isn’t overly impressed by Trump’s idea this time around, like he was when the ex-president dubbed Ron DeSantis “Meatball Ron.”

The main segment of Sunday night’s episode of “Last Week Tonight” was indeed dedicated to corn, beginning with the HBO host roasting former presidents for their devotion to appearing as though they’re obsessed with corn. But, Oliver noted that “no one has ever been weirder while discussing it” than Trump.

At that, he pulled up a clip of Trump at a recent rally in New Hampshire, during which he bragged about his new nickname for corn.

“I just met non-liquid gold, you know where it was? Iowa! It’s called corn,” Trump said. “It’s non-liquid!”

Trump claimed that, when he referred to the crop as such to actual residents of Iowa, they were initially confused, before apparently becoming obsessed with the nickname.

“They said, ‘We love that idea!’ You know, that’s a pretty cool thought, isn’t it?” Trump continued. “That’s a nickname in its own way, but we came up with a new word for — a new couple of words for corn!”

“Yeah, did you though?” Oliver shot back as the clip ended. “Because non-liquid gold isn’t so much a way of describing corn, as it is a way of describing regular gold. That’s a level of non-innovation innovation that we haven’t seen since Lyft invented something called Lyft Shuttle, which was, and this is true, the bus!”

From there, Oliver launched into the actual purpose of his segment, explaining why the multi-billion dollar industry is actually more dangerous than people think.

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” is now streaming on Max. The show will return with a new episode on June 2.