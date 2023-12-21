In a since-deleted post on X, John Schneider called for Joe Biden to be “publicly hung,” sent as a reply to the sitting president just a day after the “Dukes of Hazzard” star and country music artist regained the TV spotlight as the Donut on Fox’s “The Masked Singer.”

“Mr. President, I believe you are guilty of treason and should be publicly hung,” reads the deleted post, captured by multiple screenshots. “Your son too. Your response is..? Sincerely, John Schneider.”

The tweet was not written in response to anything having to do with the Fox reality show, which wrapped up Wednesday night with Schneider placing second. Rather, it was written in response to an X post from Biden that read:

“Trump poses many threats to our country: The right to choose, civil rights, voting rights, and America’s standing in the world. But the greatest threat he poses is to our democracy. If we lose that, we lose everything.”

Though Schneider’s reply has since been deleted, many users on X, including Vulture’s West Coast TV editor Joe Adalian, took a screenshot.

John Schneider took off more than one mask tonight.



Fox gave this guy a platform tonight. I’m truly sorry for the loss of his wife, but that doesn’t excuse calling for the public execution of POTUS. pic.twitter.com/hMdDNGcLQi — TVMoJoe (@TVMoJoe) December 21, 2023

Representatives for Schneider did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment. Fox declined to comment on this story.

Schneider has long been outspoken about his political views as well as his opinions of Biden. In October, Schneider accused Biden of funding “the Hamas barbaric and inhumane attack on Israel,” and in January he wrote the President “has lied on every résumé he’s ever written and every speech he’s ever given.”

He also told Fox News in 2018 that there was “a bias against conservatives, Republicans, in Hollywood,” which he believed led to him serving jail time for failing to pay alimony to his ex-wife.

The actor has also been a guest on far-right news organizations such as One America News and Newsmax.

Schneider is best known for portraying Beauregard “Bo” Duke in the long-running CBS action-comedy “The Dukes of Hazzard.” He’s also known for starring as Jonathan Kent in The WB and later The CW’s “Smallville” and as James “Jim” Cryer in Tyler Perry’s “The Haves and the Have Nots.”

As a country music artist, Schneider has released nine studio albums. These have included the songs “I’ve Been Around Enough to Know,” “Country Girls,” “What’s a Memory Like You” and “You’re the Last Thing I Needed Tonight.”

