We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

All the Celebs Who Have Won ‘The Masked Singer’ (Photos)

At least, in the United States

| March 23, 2023 @ 3:31 PM
the-masked-singer-winners

FOX

the-masked-singer-winners
FOX

Though it may seem like "The Masked Singer" only just began in the U.S. yesterday, the singing competition show has aired for nearly 10 seasons. The show is getting close to crowning its Season 9 victor, and right now, it's anyone's competition.

Season 9's contestants boast a combined 28 Emmy nominations, six Grammy wins, 10 Gold Albums, four Golden Globe nominations, five medals, 26 books, two Tony Award nominations, five Lifetime Achievement awards, four Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a combined 95,231,000 records sold.

But, there have already been some pretty huge names that have taken home the golden mask on this show.

So, while we wait to unmask our newest champion, let's take a look back at all the past winners.

the-masked-singer-t-pain
FOX

T-Pain (Season 1) -- T-Pain was the first person to win "The Masked Singer" in the U.S. He competed in the show's inaugural season as Monster.

the-masked-singer-wayne-brady
FOX

Wayne Brady (Season 2) -- Ironically, Wayne Brady won the Fox singing competition after competing as the Fox on stage.

the-masked-singer-kandi-burruss
FOX

Kandi Burruss (Season 3) -- Kandi Burruss was the first woman to win "The Masked Singer" in the U.S. The Xscape singer turned "Real Housewives" star beat out Jesse McCartney for the Golden Mask.

the-masked-singer-leann-rimes
FOX

LeAnn Rimes (Season 4) -- LeAnn Rimes took home the win for "The Masked Singer" in 2020. She competed as Sun, and beat out Aloe Blacc and Nick Carter.

the-masked-singer-nick-lachey
FOX

Nick Lachey (Season 5) -- It probably shouldn't have surprised anyone that a member of one of the most popular boy bands of the '90s and early 2000s would win "The Masked Singer." Lachey competed as Piglet.

the-masked-singer-jewel
FOX

Jewel (Season 6) -- The last three winners of "The Masked Singer" have all been women, and the trend began with Jewel, who won as the Queen of Hearts. 

the-masked-singer-teyana-taylor
FOX

Teyana Taylor (Season 7) -- Teyana Taylor grabbed the Season 7 Golden Mask, after winning over audiences as Firefly. Hayley Orrantia and Cheyenne Jackson took second and third place, respectively.

the-masked-singer-amber-riley
FOX

Amber Riley (Season 8) -- Fans pegged Amber Riley's voice pretty much right from the start. She won the most recent season of "The Masked Singer" disguised as the Harp.