All the Celebs Who Have Won ‘The Masked Singer’ (Photos)

Though it may seem like "The Masked Singer" only just began in the U.S. yesterday, the singing competition show has aired for nearly 10 seasons. The show is getting close to crowning its Season 9 victor, and right now, it's anyone's competition.
Season 9's contestants boast a combined 28 Emmy nominations, six Grammy wins, 10 Gold Albums, four Golden Globe nominations, five medals, 26 books, two Tony Award nominations, five Lifetime Achievement awards, four Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a combined 95,231,000 records sold.
But, there have already been some pretty huge names that have taken home the golden mask on this show.
So, while we wait to unmask our newest champion, let's take a look back at all the past winners.