Jon Stewart Flips Out Over Dick Cheney’s Kamala Harris Endorsement: ‘Seriously, F—k That Guy’ | Video

“No, I’m not gonna have any fun with this!” the host says as he can barely contain his anger at Bush’s former VP

Jon Stewart on "The Daily Show" (Comedy Central)
Several Republicans have endorsed Kamala Harris for president over the last few weeks, but one in particular shocked “The Daily Show” host Jon Stewart speechless. After slamming Alan Dershowitz for leaving the Democratic Party, Stewart went on a tear on Tuesday night’s live show only to be interrupted.

“Oh you’re no longer in the Democratic Party Alan Dershowitz? Well guess what, Democrats don’t want you anyway! Cause the Democratic Party has standards, OK?,” he began.

At that, a news report cut in to announce that former Vice President Dick Cheney – a frequent “Daily Show” target during the Bush administration – has endorsed Harris. The camera cut back to a stunned Stewart who sat wide-eyed and speechless for a few seconds before fake-vomiting.

Stewart tried to move on but then interrupted himself. “I’m sorry, Dick Cheney can you meet me over at Camera 1?” The show then cut to a different angle with Stewart directly addressing Bush’s former VP, to which he delivered an emphatic “F—k off,” barely containing what appeared to be legitimate anger simmering just beneath the surface.

Cheers erupted through the audience, then Stewart lit up, “Seriously, f—k off! You came this close to destroying the entire world!” He then began a callback joke to a joke told earlier in the show and stopped himself, “No! I’m not gonna have any fun with this!”

Stewart continued, “By the way, who in God’s name is that endorsement gonna sway? ‘Well I like the Democrats’ policy on child tax credits, but are they bombing enough Middle Eastern countries? There’s still some buildings standing. Someone should really do something.”

After another fake vomit break, Stewart moved on – but not without throwing in one last jab: “Seriously though, f—k that guy.”

