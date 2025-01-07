Jon Stewart Loses It Over Democrat’s NSFW Nickname for Lauren Boebert | Video

Jon Stewart caught a case of the giggles while interviewing Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin, and it all had to do with Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert.

On Monday’s episode of “The Daily Show,” Raskin stopped by to tell Stewart what the Congressional certification was like for incoming President Donald Trump. Notably, the last certification of President Joe Biden ended in an insurrection in 2021. During the interview, Raskin defended Boebert, calling her “very funny.”

“It’s sort of like The Beatles or The Rolling Stones. You’re either a Marjorie Taylor Greene person or you’re a Lauren Boebert person, and I’m a Lauren Boebert person myself,” Raskin said. “Although, they call her ‘Lauren Grope-ert’ which really isn’t fair.”

Though the audience laughed at Raskin’s joke, no one laughed harder than Stewart, who had to hide his face behind his interview cards to keep his composure.

“Lauren Grope-ert” is riff on Boebert’s widely publicized scandal. In September of 2023, the Colorado Representative and a male companion were escorted out of a performance of the musical “Beetlejuice.” Security removed her after Boebert caused a disturbance by singing, vaping, recording the play and fondling her companion. Footage of the incident was later leaked to the media.

That wasn’t the only joke Raskin made involving Boebert. “I asked her how she enjoyed [the Congress certification] and she said it was great because no Democrats had made any objections. And I said it was terrific because no one tried to assassinate the Vice President,” Raskin said to a round of applause. Watch the full interview above.