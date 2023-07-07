Jonnie Davis Steps Down as President at ABC Signature

Jonnie Davis, the president of ABC Signature, has stepped down from his position. After leading the studio since 2019, Davis will be leaving to figure out his “next creative challenge.”

During his time with the production studio, Davis worked on shows such as ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy,” FX’s “Fleishman Is in Trouble” and Hulu’s “This Fool.” A replacement for Davis will be chosen at a later date.

Eric Schrier, the president of Disney Television Studios and Global Original Television Strategy, told his team on Friday.

“While news like this is never easy, I’m very confident in the leadership team we have in place, and I’m excited to work with them more closely until next steps are determined,” Schrier wrote. He also referred to Davis as an “incredibly valued colleague” and a “fantastic creative partner.”

ABC Signature and Disney Television Studios will continue to operate as two separate entities.

“It has been a privilege to work alongside all of you to deliver some of the most acclaimed and celebrated shows,” Davis wrote in his note to the ABC Signature team. ” I’m forever grateful to Dana Walden and Eric Schrier for the wonderful opportunity to lead this world-class studio. And while I will, of course, miss this outstanding team, after doing this job for over 20 years, I’m looking forward to figuring out my next creative challenge.”

Before he became president of ABC Signature, Davis was the president of creative affairs for 20th Century Fox Television, now known as 20th Television. In that role, Davis helped develop shows such as “This Is Us,” “Modern Family,” “New Girl,” “Fresh Off the Boat,” “Last Man on Earth” and “Last Man Standing.”

He then moved in 2019 to ABC Signature, where he guided the reimagining of the studio by striking deals with top talent such as Alec Berg, Kerry Washington, Liz Tigelaar, Drew Goddard, Tony McNamara, Yara Shahidi, Natasha Rothwell, Phoebe Robinson, Bruce Miller, John Ridley and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Read both Eric Schrier and Jonnie Davis’ full notes below:

Eric Shrier’s note to the ABC Signature team:

Team,

Jonnie Davis has made the decision to step down from his role as president of ABC Signature. Not only has Jonnie been an incredibly valued colleague, he has also served as a fantastic creative partner, collaborator and friend to so many. Jonnie is an exceptional person, and his unwavering support and positive energy will continue to inspire us. I hope you will all join me in expressing our gratitude to Jonnie for all of his contributions to ABC Signature and in wishing him continued success.

While news like this is never easy, I’m very confident in the leadership team we have in place, and I’m excited to work with them more closely until next steps are determined.

Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or if there is anything you need.

Best,

Eric

Jonnie Davis’ note to the ABC Signature Team

Hi everyone,

I wanted to share that I have made the decision to step down from my role as president of ABC Signature. It has been a privilege to work alongside all of you to deliver some of the most acclaimed and celebrated shows, like ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy,” FX’s “Fleishman is in Trouble” and Hulu’s “This Fool,” to name just a few, that captivate, inspire and reflect the audiences that we so proudly serve every day. I’m forever grateful to Dana Walden and Eric Schrier for the wonderful opportunity to lead this world-class studio. And while I will, of course, miss this outstanding team, after doing this job for over 20 years, I’m looking forward to figuring out my next creative challenge.

As I begin to reflect on my time here, I can’t think about our many successes without picturing people like you, who deliver the passion and dedication that drives our business. Each of you have played a role in making my experience at ABC Signature truly memorable and I will be cheering on the entire Disney Television Studios organization as you charge forward.

With thanks and gratitude,

Jonnie