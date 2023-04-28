Disney Entertainment Shakes Up Communication and PR Roles After Latest Round of Layoffs

After its most recent round of layoffs, Disney Entertainment has reorganized its communication and publicity departments, TheWrap confirmed on Friday.

Separate from today’s re-org, a spokesperson confirmed that in February, Shari Rosenblum, an 18-year veteran of the studio and SVP of publicity for Disney Television Studios, began heading up publicity, talent relations and events for 20th Television, 20th Animation and ABC Signature. She reports to Candice Ashton.

Additional changes across the company include the following:

Richard Horrmann will now oversee strategic communications for Disney Entertainment Television. Both Elisa Bolduc, who’ll now manage internal communications, and Robert Nunez, who will be in charge of visual communications, will report to him.

Ashley Kline Shapiro heads up all publicity for ABC Entertainment, with Katherine Taylor of scripted publicity and Chelsie Tanamachi of unscripted PR reporting to her.

Van Scott will continue to lead ABC News publicity, with Amber Brockman now on Freeform PR and Chris Albert overseeing publicity for the Nat Geo brand. Katherine Nelson will now add publicity to her communications role at Disney Branded Television. Albert and Nelson will both report to Pam Levine, head of marketing for Disney Branded Television and Nat Geo Content.

Fonda Berosini will lead communications for networks and ratings publicity. Jonelle Kelly will now lead executive communications for the organization, while Kristen Andersen will now focus exclusively on Onyx Collective. Nicole Balgemino-Kim, part of the events publicity team, is now taking on cultural communications duties.

Most will report to Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul, who was named executive vice president of publicity and head of communications for Disney General Entertainment in January.

The news was first reported by Variety.