ABC Signature is sticking with Phoebe Robinson and Jonathan Groff. The studio has extended its multi-year overall deals with both.

Their latest project, “Everything’s Trash,” debuts Wednesday on Freeform. Robinson writes, stars and produces the series via her Tiny Reparations Productions. As part of her overall deal, she will continue to develop and produce projects across all Disney platforms.

“I’m so happy to continue my relaysh with ABC Signature, three years and counting, which is longer than some marriages. Hey-o!” Robinson said in a statement. “In all seriousness, having their support in launching my new show, ‘Everything’s Trash,’ has meant the world to me, and I cannot wait to birth other TV babies with the studio as my doula. Lol. What?”

Groff serves as showrunner and executive producer for “Everything’s Trash” as well as Hulu’s “This Fool,” which also hails from ABC Signature.

“It’s been a fantastic partnership with Phoebe and we are thrilled to extend it. We can’t wait for everyone to see her brilliance in full force in her new series, ‘Everything’s Trash,’ on Freeform,” ” ABC Signature president Jonnie Davis said. Of Groff, he added: “Jon Groff has been a superstar on the studio team for more than a decade. He is the definition of a ‘go-to guy,’ and his work on eight seasons of ‘black-ish’ as well as our new comedy, ‘Everything’s Trash,’ has been nothing short of stellar.”

Development for “Everything’s Trash” started pre-pandemic in 2019, after Robinson began working with ABC Signature. That led her to “black-ish” executive producer Groff, and the two began collaborating on show ideas for her, taking inspiration from Robinson’s book “Everything’s Trash.”

Ahead of the premiere, Robinson spoke with TheWrap about creating the series and working with Groff.

“I feel like we just really respect each other and listen to each other and want the show to just reflect the best parts of this collaboration,” she said. “And so it really is a dream come true. My best working relationship that I’ve ever had. And yeah, he’s just a dream. Everyone needs a Groff, that’s what I say.”