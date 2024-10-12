Watch Jordan Peele Blind-Rank Horror Movies | Video

If there is one person who definitely knows his horror, it’s director Jordan Peele. During a visit to “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” this week, the genre director participated in a blind ranking of a few horror classics — including “Psycho,” “The Exorcist” and “Saw.”

The game, titled “Blind Rank Horror Challenge,” begins around two-and-a-half minutes into Peele’s interview. Fallon rattled off the titles of six movies, which Peele had to rank without knowing what the other options were.

Fallon kicked things off with “The Exorcist,” to a surprised Peele, who told Fallon he was “leaving very little room” before he put the movie in second place.

The next option was “Psycho,” which Peele slid into the third place spot. “Saw,” which Peele said is “in a different league completely,” was ranked sixth.

“The Shining” came in at number four, and Peele commented that he enjoyed “nerding out” in front of the studio audience.

“Nightmare on Elm Street” won the top spot, namely because Peele recalled being terrified of the movie — and its poster — as a child. “The thing about Freddy that’s so chilling to me is that he’s funny,” Peele said. “He was always cracking a joke and, like, you know, killing them with, like, a pun.”

In fifth place was Peele’s own 2017 psychological horror film “Get Out.”

The director refrained from revealing any details about his upcoming fourth movie, which is dated for release in 2026. “I’m going to keep everybody in a painful suspense. Trust me, it’ll pay off,” Peele promised.

You can watch the horror movie ranking game with Jordan Peele in the video above.