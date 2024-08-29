Jordan Peele’s ‘Scare Tactics’ Trailer Horrifies With Cannibalistic Dinner Party and an Explosive Prank on WWE Superstars

Killer clowns, cannibalistic dinner parties and devil babies are among the horrors that await unsuspecting individuals in Jordan Peele’s reimagining of “Scare Tactics,” which unveiled its first trailer on Thursday.

The reboot, which will turn unsuspecting individuals into the main characters of their very own horror movies in a cinematic approach to the hidden camera concept, will be hosted by Flip, a spectral pre-teen obsessed with horror movies and fascinated by human fear. Each episode will feature devious pranksters setting up friends and family, known as targets, in hilariously twisted scenarios that blur the lines of reality, horror and comedy.

In addition to everyday people, the show will feature WWE superstars “The New Day,” whose seemingly run-of-the-mill promo opportunity with Cody Rhodes turns into a terrifying paranormal event.

The comedy-horror series premieres Oct. 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on USA Network. The episode will also air simultaneously across Bravo, SYFY and E!

Peel executive produces alongside Win Rosenfeld and Jamal Watson for Monkeypaw Productions and Scott Hallock for WMTI Productions, Inc., which owns the “Scare Tactics” format. Elan Gale serves as executive producer and showrunner. Monkeypaw and WMTI produced in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Check out the full trailer below: