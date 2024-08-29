‘Yellowstone’ Drops Season 5 First Look Photos Without Kevin Costner

Prepare for your first look at the back half of “Yellowstone” Season 5. The final season of the Paramount Network original will premiere on Nov. 10 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. It will debut on Paramount+ in Canada on the same day, in the U.K. on Nov. 11 and will be available for viewers in Latin America, Brazil and France later that month.

The first half of Season 5 ran from November of 2022 to January of 2023. Originally, the second half of Season 5 was supposed to debut in the summer of 2023 before it was delayed by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes as well as clashes with series star Kevin Costner. In June, the actor behind John Dutton confirmed he wouldn’t be returning to the Paramount Network original.

“I just realized that I’m not going to be able to continue season five B or into the future,” Costner said in a video on Instagram. The reason for his departure from the series has to do with scheduling conflicts with Costner’s four-part Western film franchise “Horizon.”

Check out the first-look photos from this new season below:

Gil Birmingham as Thomas Rainwater and Mo Brings Plenty as Mo in “Yellowstone” Season 5 (Photo Credit: Paramount Network)

Finn Little as Carter and Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler in “Yellowstone” Season 5 (Photo Credit: Paramount Network)

Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton and Wendy Moniz as Governor Perry in “Yellowstone” Season 5 (Photo Credit: Paramount Network)

Kelsey Asbille as Monica Long, Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton, Luke Grimes as Kacey Dutton in “Yellowstone” Season 5 (Photo Credit: Paramount Network)

In anticipation of this upcoming second half of the season, Paramount Network will be airing Seasons 1-5 over Labor Day weekend, starting on Friday at 7 p.m. PT and continuing through next Monday. The drama follows shifting alliances and betrayals between an expanding town, an Indian reservation and America’s first national park.

Though it was previously announced that “Yellowstone” would conclude with Season 5, it’s been reported that negotiations are happening for the series to return for a sixth season. If it happened, this installment would follow stars Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton, and Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler.

Created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, “Yellowstone” is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios. Executive producers include Sheridan, Linson, Art Linson, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, Stephen Kay, Michael Friedman, Christina Voros and Keith Cox. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.