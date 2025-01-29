Obama and Biden Official Josh Rubin Joins MPA as SVP of Global Strategy, Chief of Staff

Josh Rubin, a foreign policy official who served in both the Obama and Biden administrations, has joined the Motion Picture Association as senior vice president of Global Strategy, as well as chief of staff.

According to the MPA, Rubin will “help drive strategic planning and work with regional leaders on international government and industry engagement for the association. He will serve as a member of the senior management team, advancing key strategic initiatives and enabling collaboration and alignment of priorities across the organization’s global legal, content protection, policy and communications teams.”

He will begin the role on Feb. 28 working out of Washington, D.C. and will report to MPA chairman and CEO Charles H. Rivkin and MPA EVP and Global CFO Hunter Paletsas.

“In an increasingly interconnected world, building ties that transcend borders and cultures is more important than ever,” Rubin said in a Wednesday statement. “That’s true for governments, as I saw firsthand at the State Department and White House. It’s equally true for the American film, TV and streaming industry as it seeks to expand its global reach.”

“Josh’s exceptional career in diplomacy, policy, and law makes him uniquely suited for his new role at the MPA – as a visionary leader positioned at the intersection of government and the media and entertainment industry,” Rivkin added. “Josh’s global expertise will strengthen our mission to champion creativity, advocate for the workforce behind it, and harness the power of storytelling as a driver of economic growth and a bridge for cultural connection worldwide.”

“I am thrilled to welcome Josh to our world-class team in this pivotal role,” Paletsas further noted. “This position demands sharp analytical insight and exceptional program management skills — qualities Josh embodies effortlessly. His unique perspective will be invaluable to advancing the MPA’s mission.”



