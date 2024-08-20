Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says Her ‘Narcissistic, Megalomaniac Sociopath’ ‘Veep’ Character Selina Meyer Is More Like This Candidate

She also compared JD Vance to “Veep’s” reviled White House liaison Jonah Ryan

Julia Louise-Dreyfus on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Credit: CBS)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus says her “Veep” character and Kamala Harris do in fact share some similarities: both are vice presidents, and both are female. The rest of the Selina Meyer comparisons belong to the other candidate.

“Let me explain to you, on ‘Veep’ I played a narcissistic, megalomaniac sociopath, and that is not Kamala Harris,” she said Monday on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” after the first night of the Democratic National Convention. “It might be another candidate in the race.”

When asked which character from the HBO series most aligned with Trump’s vice president choice JD Vance, Louis-Dreyfus had decisive answer:

“That would be Jonah Ryan,” she said, choosing the show’s White House liaison played by Timothy Simons. “I’m sure he’s made love to many couches.”

“Veep” skyrocketed back into popularity after President Joe Biden announced he was dropping out of the race and Harris was stepping in. The viewership on the series shot up 350% in the following days and weeks.

Colbert also brought up a tweet Official JLD made back in 2020 after Joe Biden and Harris won the election. The tweet read: “‘Madam Vice President’ is no longer a fictional character.” The actor told the late night host she hopes to post a slightly tweaked version of that come November.

“I’m hoping I can post a similar thing in November that says ‘Madam President is no longer a fictional character,” she said.

Watch the full video below.

Selina (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) in Veep (Photo: HBO)
