Netflix released the first trailer on Wednesday for Mark Millar’s “Jupiter’s Legacy” series, starring Josh Duhamel as an elderly superhero.

Based on the series of graphic novels by Millar and Frank Quitely, the eight-episode adaptation centers on the second generation of superheroes, who “struggle to live up to their parents’ legendary public reputations — and exacting personal standards.”

Duhamel stars as Sheldon Sampson, a.k.a. The Utopian, the leader of the first generation of heroes who, according to the trailer, has been on the job for nearly a century and only has a terrible relationship with his kids to show for it.

Also Read: Mark Millar's Superhero Series 'Jupiter's Legacy' Gets May Premiere Date at Netflix (Video)

Leslie Bibb, Ben Daniels, Elena Kampouris, Andrew Horton, Mike Wade, Matt Lanter and Ian Quinlan also star.

Millar and Quitely executive produce alongside Lorenzo Di Bonaventura, Dan McDermott, Steven S. DeKnight, James Middleton and Sang Kyu Kim. “Daredevil” boss Steven S. DeKnight was initially set to serve as showrunner, but exited the series in 2019, citing creative differences.

All eight episodes will debut on Netflix on Friday, May 7. Watch the trailer above or click here.