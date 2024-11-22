Brothers in Jussie Smollett Hoax Case ‘Taken Aback’ by ‘Sweetheart Deal,’ Say He Still Owes Them $500

The two brothers who authorities allege were paid to stage the late-night attack on Jussie Smollett in 2019 say “not even Pinnochio” believes the “Empire” star at this point – and that he still owes them $500 for their services.

Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo appeared on “Fox & Friends” to react to the overturned conviction. The Illinois Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Smollett’s rights were violated when a special prosecutor re-filed charges that had been dropped in a deal with the state’s attorney general. The ruling effectively vacates his 150-day sentence and resolves the matter completely.

Smollett has maintained his innocence throughout, saying the attack was a true hate crime. The Osundairo brothers, who recreated the “hoax” for a Fox Nation special, appeared on “Fox & Friends” on Thursday, saying they were simply “helping out a friend” at the time.

“We were taken aback initially, not because of the Supreme Court’s decision, but because Jussie never admitted guilt,” Abimbola Osundairo said. “We understand that he has due-process rights and double jeopardy is not allowed in America. However, Jussie should have admitted guilt, and that’s where we stand.”

The real injustice here was the sweetheart deal … in the beginning of all this,” he continued.

Brothers connected to Smollett hoax speak and spill some tea -Kim Kardashian kidnapping hoax? pic.twitter.com/CLf5faPWio — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) November 22, 2024

A representatie for Smollett did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

The Cook County state’s attorney’s office initially filed 16 counts of disorderly conduct, but dropped them after Smollett agreed to perform community service and forfeit a $10,000 bond; a grand jury restored five charges after a special prosecutor took the case. Testimony indicated Smollett paid $3,500 to two men to carry out the attack, and directed them on what to do and say, including shouting that he was in “MAGA country.”

“Jussie got that deal because he has influence and power,” Abimbola Osundairo said. “That’s why he got that sweetheart deal.”

“Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade asked the brothers whether they had been in contact with Smollett since the incident. “Did he ever pay you guys?”

“We have not spoken to him since,” Olabinjo Osundairo said. “Yes, he did pay us, at first – he still owes us $500, but I don’t think we’re ever going to see that.”

Kilmeade asked whether they know anyone who thinks Smollett is telling the truth.

“Not a single soul,” Olabinjo Osundairo said. “I do see people online who still have his back, but no – in my immediate circle, nobody believes him.”

“Yeah, not even Pinnochio,” Abimbola Osundairo quipped.

Abimbola said the brothers were skeptical that the scheme would work, but Smollett “made it seem like this is what Hollywood does. He mentioned Kim Kardashian – during that time, she had an incident (in 2016) where she got robbed and kidnapped in France – he said that was made up, that was fake. So that’s what I was thinking, like … ‘Oh, this is our introduction into Hollywood.”

The brothers also suggested there was a “who” behind the hoax – “Who put him up to it?,” Olabinjo Osundairo said.

Watch the segment in the clip embedded above.