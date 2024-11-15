Justine Bateman Says She’s Excited ‘This Whole Woke Era Is Over’ Because of Trump’s Victory | Video

Don’t count actress and director Justine Bateman among those upset about Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 election. While speaking to Fox News’ Jesse Watters on Thursday, Bateman revealed she’s “really excited” about Trump’s victory because, in her view, it means “This whole woke era is over.”

“What I’m really excited about is that the political correctness, the sort of woke era, is over, because you need, you need mob mentality momentum in order to keep that going, in order to threaten people if they’re not thinking and talking the way you do, to threaten their lives, threaten their careers, threaten their place in society,” Bateman said. “You need that momentum in order to do that, and when Trump won presidency again, that cut that momentum off. So this whole woke era is over.”

After gushing in agreement with this sentiment, Watters joked that the left is “all divided and arguing with each other, and they’re not on offense. They’re canceling each other. That’s probably a good thing.”

Then he asked, “is it really official? You believe it’s official? We’re never going back to cancel culture. We’re never going back to political correctness. You’re calling it right here?”

“Well, I’m saying you need that. I mean, when you look at mob mentality,” Bateman responded, referencing the Dutch “tulip mania’ and the Salem witch trials of the 160ss, “there needed to be a mob, a mob mentality momentum. And if you don’t have that, it dies out. And I’m talking about, yes, things have changed politically, obviously, but there’s, it’s spiritual. It’s a spiritual shift.”

Bateman argued that this “spiritual shift” began “when Elon Musk bought Twitter and turned it into X, and it really changed when Donald Trump won this presidency…. I can feel it. Definitely. I can.”

Watters claimed that he and other people “expect” there to be “a major change,” and asked Bateman, “are you feeling that too?”

“Yeah,” she replied. “For the last four years, very acutely, and I know it preceded these four years as well, but there’s been kind of a pressing down, a pressing down, and kind of limiting what people can say. And what happens too is you limit what can even occur in society. And so there’s been a stagnation. Things haven’t been moving forward in in the arts, in philosophy, in politics, in medicine, in anything.”

“I mean innovation, like with your thoughts,” she clarified, “with what is coming into your spirit, from God, magic, the universe, whatever you want to call it, that’s been stagnated for at least four years, and now that’s changed, and that’s what I’m really excited about. I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time.”

Ok then. Watch the clip below:

Bateman is an outspoken opponent of so-called “AI” technology and its use to exploit creative people. She is also a major proponent of union rights. The interview did not touch on how Trump, Musk and Watters are diametrically opposed to her on all of these issues.