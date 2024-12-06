Kabir Singh, ‘America’s Got Talent’ Comedian and Semifinalist, Dies at 39

Comedian Kabir Singh died in his sleep on Wednesday, a family member has confirmed. He was 39.

Singh was found in bed at his Pleasanton, California, home by his mother. No cause of death has been established, but the comedian had congenital heart disease and had two previous surgeries for the condition, the family said.

He was best known for his stint on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” in 2021, where he reached the semifinals before his elimination. Singh’s audition was marked by a series of jokes on serial killers and the problems of remembering passwords. He received a “yes” from Sofía Vergara, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell, all four judges.

A statement from “AGT” on Friday called Singh “a talented comedian” who brought “his undeniable humor” to the stage. “He brought joy and laughter to so many and his incredible talent will be missed,” the statement read.

Singh also appeared in Comedy Central’s “Gabriel Iglesias Presents Stand Up Revolution” and worked on the Fox series, “Family Guy.”

The Deaf Puppy Comedy Club in Manteca, California, hosted one of Singh’s last performances in early November. They remembered him in a post on Instagram, calling him “one of the best.”

“He absolutely destroyed every time he performed in Manteca,” the post read. “You lifted up the 209 comedy scene when there was none, and will always be our Champion.”