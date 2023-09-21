“America’s Got Talent” is getting a new spin-off, NBCUniversal announced on Thursday: “AGT: Fantasy League.”

Building on “AGT: All-Stars” and “AGT: The Champions,” the fantasy league edition will premiere in 2024. Judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel are on board the new series, as is former Spice Girl Mel B, while Terry Crews will once again host.

The talent competition will function much like a fantasy sports draft, where the judges will each choose a roster of their favorite acts. They can choose winners, finalists, viral sensations and fan favorites from all of the “Got Talent” franchises around the world.

The initial pool will be voted on by fans in the U.S.

The new twist is, much like on NBC’s other hit reality competition, “The Voice,” that the judges will be competing alongside to see their team crowned as the show’s champ. Judges will also be able to use their Golden Buzzer to send their own act straight to the finals, or or to steal an act from another judge’s team.

The judges will fill their fantasy team roster with 10 acts out of a field of field of 40 finalists. The talent will include singers, dancers, ventriloquists, comedians, aerialists and magicians.

The audience will vote each week to determine which acts will advance to the finals and which judge will earn bragging rights as their act is crowned the “AGT: Fantasy League” champion.

“America’s Got Talent,” along with spin-off “AGT: All-Stars,” is on pace to be the most-watched summer broadcast alternative series for 18 consecutive years, according to NBC. “AGT” recently hit 26 million subscribers on YouTube with 3.8 billion video views to date.

NBC is relying on more reality programming during the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, including Sunday Night Football and an additional third hour of investigative newsmagazine “Dateline.”



