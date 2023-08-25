Live shows from NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” and CBS’ “Big Brother” attracted the largest audience and highest ratings of this week’s broadcast TV programs.

As audiences tuned in to watch “America’s Got Talent” judges evaluate live acts on the NBC reality competition series, the Tuesday and Wednesday airings were the most-watched programs across primetime from last Friday to Thursday, according to TheWrap’s weekly broadcast TV ratings breakdown of the top 10 highest-rated and most-watched programs of the week.

The first “America’s Got Talent” live show on Tuesday drew in 5.82 million total viewers while the Wednesday airing saw a viewership of 4.88